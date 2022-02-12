Surely, being a son of a famous man certainly comes with some perks. It also comes with some yokes and expectations, especially if you are the first child of one of the most influential religious figures in the world.

The main subject of this narrative is Adeolu Oluseyi Adeboye, the first son of venerated Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Adeolu is considered by numerous individuals as a man-on-the-go. Despite his father’s influence and wherewithal, the calm dude has set in his way to be a seasoned entrepreneur with experience in running diverse business interests covering insurance, retail, power, fashion and construction.

The suave gentleman has been going about his business with class and composure that testifies to a cultured upbringing. At a point, Deolu and his wife, Temitope were setting the Nigeria upscale fashion scene alight with their brands —Wisemen Apparel and Duchess— catering to the clothing pleasures of the genteel class.

Of course, Deolu’s interest in fashion business didn’t start in Nigeria with Wisemen Apparel. He hit the spotlight in London when he and his childhood buddy, Bola Haastrup for many years ran a high-end fashion store in the British capital. But Deolu, a graduate of Software Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, in truth, is much more than this. After spending more than a decade in the United Kingdom as a practising software engineer and made a colourfully loud name for himself, Deolu returned home to contribute to the development of Nigeria.

In furtherance to that, Deolu, recently, was made the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ronchess Global Resources Plc —a leading construction company with fingers in traffic solutions and procurement services. Like a man on a mission, Deolu has resumed as he will co-chaired the board of Ronchess —a company listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) — alongside Captain Niyi Ogunnowo, a flight captain, with over two decades of experience spanning Information Technology and the transportation industry across Nigeria and the United States of America. In directing the affairs of Ronchess at the board level, Deolu will bring to bear his enormous experience as an established software engineer. Also as an accomplished entrepreneur, Deolu will lead the execution of the listed company’s ongoing plans to transform into an Infrastructure Management firm with interest in Road, Rail, Airport, and Waste Management services in Nigeria.

The 54-year old dude is also a high profile worker in the Lord’s vineyard, a responsibility he has taken with utmost seriousness. Deolu has implemented methods to ensure that his ministry and department, Team Nehemiah, provides an eloquent standard of security and traffic control on the grounds of the Redemption Camp. He also has a passion for the introduction of fashion to the RCCG community which can be seen through his numerous stores of The WiseMen Apparels.