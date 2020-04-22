Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The General Overseer of Holy Ghost Mission Church, Ehingbe in Ondo State, Peter Alatake has been arraigned before an Ondo State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ehingbe for allegedly raping a 16-year-old epileptic girl.

The pastor was also alleged to have brutalized the girl during a deliverance session in the church.

The victim was said to have been taken to the church by her parent for healing of epilepsy, which she had been suffering from birth.

The girl was allegedly abandoned in the church by her parent and nothing meaningful was noticed in her health.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adekola Olawoye (SAN), who is prosecuting the case on behalf of the state, said the action of the pastor was against the law.

He said the suspect ran fowl of human rights law, having allegedly abused the girl sexually, adding that the pastor violated the fundamental human rights of the girl.

The presiding chief magistrate, Olubunmi Dosumu, however, granted the accused person bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The chief magistrate said the sureties must be men of reputable character who live in the state.