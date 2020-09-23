Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The General Overseer of Winds of Liberation Prophetic Church, located in Amagu Ugwu Road, Gariki, Enugu State, Pastor Samuel Emenike Orji, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Enugu Magistrate’s Court in a sex scandal currently rocking the church.

The pastor who was charged with procuring abortion and threat to life was exposed by Daily Sun after he allegedly promised to marry one of his members, got her pregnant in the process, but refused to go ahead with the marriage proposal, prefering that she aborted the baby.

The two count charge of which the pastor pleaded not guilty to indicated that the defendant in April 2020 did with intent to procure abortion on Miss Onyema Gift Chinenye, by giving her N10,000.

He was also alleged to have threatened Chinenye that she must abort the pregnancy which he was responsible for and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 214 of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol II Revised Law of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004. Magistrate J. I. Agu adjourned the case to October 16.