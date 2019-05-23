Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two men, identified as 33-year-old man pastor Chijoke Nweke and Samuel Emeka, have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for the alleged abduction of an 11-year-old boy, Ikechukwu Ozoekwe, in Awkuzu in Oyi local government area of the state.

“On the 21/5/2019 at about 5:30pm, police operatives attached to the Command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Pastor Nweke Chijioke ‘m’ aged 33 years and Samuel Emeka ‘m’ aged 30 years all of Awkuzu in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects had on the 18/5/2019 at about 4:30pm allegedly abducted one Ikechukwu Ozoekwe ‘m’ aged 11 years at Akwuzu Umoubi and bundled him inside their vehicle boot. The victim was rescued in good condition and handed over to his mother,” the police spokesman stated.

He said that the case was under investigation and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices.