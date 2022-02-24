By Lawrence Enyoghasu

A pastor in charge of Life and Power Bible Church, Ogijo, Mathew Oladapo, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command, for allegedly forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 19-year-old church member (name withheld)

According to the report available to Daily Sun and signed by image maker of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the pastor was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that while attending the church service on February 20, 2022, the pastor told her that he saw a vision that she had a spiritual husband which she needed to be delivered of.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“She stated further that the pastor told her she would undergo three nights of fasting and prayer in the church for total deliverance. In addition, she was asked to come to the church with a N1,000 note and anointing oil.

“But, on the first night of the fasting and prayer, she was taken to a room within the church where the pastor ordered her to pull off her clothes and undies and lay down on a piece of cloth on the floor which she obeyed. While lying on the floor, the pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private part. When she protested, the pastor pinned her down, covered her mouth and forcefully had sex with her with the claim that it was the only way to break the bond between her and the spirit husband,” he stated.