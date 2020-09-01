A 34-year old pastor Chukwudi Chukwumezie in charge of Mountain Zion deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi, Idemili North local government area has been arrested by police for allegedly defiling a 15-old girl from Iyaba Egbema in Ozubulu of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the self-acclaimed pastor had last year committed the same offense was arrested and later jumped bail before committing another defilement.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) who confirmed the arrest said that the suspect would be arraigned in the court for prosecution.

He said: “It would be recalled that on the 23/9/2019 Police operatives attached to Obosi Division arrested one pastor Chukwudi Chukwumezie aged 34 years incharge of Mountain Zion deliverance ministry, ugamuma village, Obosi who allegedly lured and had unlawful carnal knowledge with a Fifteen years old girl at a hotel along Eze Iweka road Obosi under false pretense of making a deliverance prayers for her.

“Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for medical Examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen was confirmed by the medical doctor after which suspect was charged to Court for prosecution.

“However, same suspect who presently jumped Court bail had on the 16/7/2020 and 4/8/2020 allegedly defiled another fifteen years old girl from iyaba Egbema in Ozubulu using same modus of false deliverance. The victim was equally taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration was confirmed.

Suspect was arrested on the 30/8/2020 by police operatives attached to Ozubulu Division following a tip off and case transferred to the State criminal investigation department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police Mr. John Abang,.

“The suspect would be charged to court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded” said Mohammed.