Fred Itua, Abuja

The enforcement of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration charged with the enforcement of the stay-at-home order, yesterday, arrested the General Overseer of the Jesus Reign Family Church, U. Uden for violating a ban on places of worship.

The church located at Apo was fully in session when the team arrived. Members of the ministerial task team waited for the pastor to conclude the worship before approaching him to explain his wrongs and immediately arrested him.

He was immediately taken to the FCT Police Command at Garki and handed over to policemen on duty.

The team also dispersed worshippers at the Christ Embassy Church located at Jahi District of the FCT.

Despite the presence of the team, the unnamed pastor continued the service till the end, while the team waited to avoid any confrontation. He was, thereafter, arrested and taken to the FCT Police Command at Garki.

Fourteen other erring Churches at other parts of the FCT were also shutdown by the team.

The team also shutdown the Popular H-Medix Pharmacy located at Wuse II District of the FCT, following complaints received at the FCT COVID-19 Situation Room that the pharmacy did not have short-gun thermometer and required items to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Meanwhile, the FCT Administration has put in place provisions for additional bed spaces in Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital and Karu General Hospital to attend to any emergency of symptomatic patients of the dreaded COVID-19.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who made this revelation during an inspection of medical facilities in both Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital and Karu General Hospital, also revealed that provisions have been made for 32 bed spaces in Gwagwalada, while that of Karu will accommodate 300 patients.

Aliyu said plan to make provisions for additional bed spaces was not to instill fears on the residents, but a proactive measure to respond to any emergency, just as she called on residents to stay safe and observe all precautionary measures put in place by relevant authorities.

While in Karu General Hospital, the minister gave the contractors handling the project 48 hours to put finishing touches to the facility, otherwise get the contract terminated, stressing that the Karu facility will accommodate 300 patients.