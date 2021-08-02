From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Worried by the excruciating poverty and rising insecurity in the country, an Abuja- based Prophet, Pastor Prize Aloku has called on the leadership class to seek God’s wisdom as they search for solutions to the problem.

The country is currently grappling with thesues bordering on insecurity, poverty, political uncertainty, unemployment and corruption requiring creativity, innovation and, decisive leadership to design solutions to them.

However, Pastor Prize has expressed confidence that if only our leaders can seek and obtain wisdom from God, the problems can be surmounted.

The senior pastor of the Ressurected Peoples Assembly (GROM) who was preaching on the topic ‘The Wisdom of God’ noted that it was impossible for man under the sun to succeed in life without the wisdom of God.

Reading from the scriptures, he made interference to notable men who made exploits through the instrumentality of God’s wisdom.

Pastor Prize who took his text from Isaiah 11:1-4 admonished Nigerians to always seek God’s wisdom as it is the only sure way to overcoming our problems and obstacles in life.

While declaring August as the month of ‘Wisdom and Recovery’, the prophet stated

wisdom is crucial to the father, son and the holy spirit as the father directly identity with the spirit of wisdom.

He proceeded to cite examples of notable personalities in the scripture who walked with God’s wisdom, beginning with Moses (Deut. 34:9).

“Moses was connected to the depot of wisdom. By revelations of wisdom, Moses wrote the first five books of the Bible by the wisdom and revelations of God. It is not possible for people to succeed and survive and make a mark on this earth without wisdom. 1 Kings 3:11-12. Wisdom is necessary, very crucial. It affects every area and every department of your life, including your impact on the planet earth.

He listed the benefits of God’s wisdom to include; ” the Wisdom of God is the Supernatural Access to Life’s Answers and Solutions. Whenever God enables you to access answers and solutions, you have just accessed wisdom. Luke 2:47. All that heard Jesus were astonished at his understanding and answers. The truth is that life is full of questions but God is full of answers. We accessed answers to the questions of life through the wisdom of God. Pharoah had a dream and needed an interpretation. Only wisdom, solutions and answers could save the situation. A man called Joseph gave answers to the issues. Gen. 41: 34-40. Wisdom is a supernatural answers and solutions. When a man has answers to questions, he is said to be wise. How do I handle this marital crisis, how do I enlarge my business? Wisdom will give answers to all these questions in Jesus name amen.

“Wisdom is Access to and Application of the Revelational Life of the Scriptures. The Wisdom of God assists us to see and apply what others can not see in the scripture. The Wisdom of God is not just for revelations but for applied revelations. Mathew 7:24-25. A man heard the word and was able to apply the word. Luke 11:49. The word of God is the wisdom of God. Jeremiah 8:9. When they reject the word, what wisdom is in them. The word of God is the container of the wisdom of God.

“Access to Supernatural creativity and Workmanship. Ex. 28:3. To create Aaron’s garment, the wisdom of God is required. Ex. 31:1-6. God put upon them the spirit of wisdom. Whatever that will land you in the platform of creativity, is the wisdom of God. Psalm 104: 24, Proverbs 3:19. By wisdom, the earth was founded. When a man becomes a genius in his chosen career, the wisdom of God is at work. The difference between one mechanic or one tailor and the other is wisdom. Iconic design, creativity that will lead you into your recovery in this season is landing on you now in Jesus name amen.

“Access to Profitable Action Steps. The Wisdom of God guarantees a profitable course for life action. Sometimes, it is lack of Wisdom that brings loses, makes people unproductive, brings unprofitable adventures in life. Where wisdom is present, people explode with profit. Ecclesiastes 10:10. Wisdom is profitable. There is no loses in wisdom. When given to a set of options, the wisdom of God enables you to take decisions within a split second. 1 Kings 3:24-28. The Wisdom of God was with Solomon to do judgement. You shall be helped in life by the wisdom of God. People take regrettable steps in life for lack of Wisdom. He concluded by urging Nigerians to “Ask the Lord wisdom in the place of prayers. Wisdom is not assumed, it’s demanded at the place of prayers. James 1:5. Wisdom will make you step out from unnecessary mistakes. Access the Wisdom of God by the help of the Spirit. Ephesians 1: 15-17. Everything that flows in the spirit flows in the spirit of wisdom. When you pray, you are functioning in the dimension of wisdom. “

