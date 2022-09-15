The InnerCity Mission for Children has inaugurated its 11th tuition-free school for vulnerable children at Ewu, in Edo State.

The mission, under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, inaugurated the largest school within its network of schools on September 9.

According to Pastor Omoh Alabi, the executive director, the InnerCity Mission’s network of schools provide quality, tuition-free education, along with free scholastic supplies and school meals all through the primary education journey of the pupils enrolled.

She further stated: “The InnerCity Mission School, Ewu, is a representation of the continued commitment of its founder – Rev. Chris Oyakhilome to education, community development and nation-building,”

Pastor Omoh Alabi emphasized that through this newly commissioned school, the foundation is giving the children in Edo a platform, equipping them with tools that would help them grow to become adults who will be actively involved in the development of their communities and nation.

Present at the commissioning were government representatives, community leaders, key stakeholders from various sectors, donors and partners as well as newsmen.

The mission, founded in 2006, has been serving communities in Nigeria and other African countries, and many in Asia.

A partner, Pastor Yemisi Kudehibu, in her comment, recapped how the first school was launched at Ikeja, Lagos.

“Presently, the mission has established 10 tuition-free schools distributed in the following locations: three schools in Lagos State; one in Ogun State; one in Adamawa State; one in Taraba State, one in Imo State, one in Abia State, one in Cambodia and one in India,” she said.

More than 2000 beneficiaries are on full scholarship to complete their primary education in these schools.