Her native name “Okheren” means a star. A star indeed is gone. Gone to the Lord. The Lord whom she so served with her heart, with her soul, with her strength, with her mind, with her everything.

I got to know her through her son’s memoirs, LEAVING THE TARMAC—BUYING A BANK IN AFRICA. Her son is the banker and the audacious entrepreneur, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who together with his bosom friend, Herbert Wigwe, bought a small bank in 2002 and grew it to become a big bank, a bank described by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his foreword as “whilst not perfect, has been refreshingly different from the normal run, its commitment to sustainable business practices has seen the bank take the lead in issues of economic development, health, women empowerment, corporate governance and so on.”

Pastor Emily OkherenAig-Imoukhuede was worried that her son, Aigboje was planning to quit his top job as an executive director at the Guaranty Trust Bank to go buy a bank.

“Why would you want to give up such a good job when you have worked so hard to get it?” she asked. “You are the youngest executive director in the country, why can’t you be happy with that? And how are you going to buy a bank anyway?”

More questions came in torrents from the mum: “If you have a godfather, you certainly have never told me about him. So how are you going to do it? How are you going to play the necessary political games to acquire a licence? Who will do the introductions for you? How are you going to survive in such a heavily regulated industry? Banks are not owned by professionals like you.”

But in the end, the son proved the mother wrong by going to join the rank of professional bankers-cum bank owners who “were already changing the way banks were owned and operated and in so doing causing a revolution within the banking industry’s competitive dynamics,” as Aigboje wrote in his book. At least, the mother died happy to have witnessed her son’s laudable achievements among the game-changers in the Nigerian and African banking landscape.

The Aig-Imoukhuede family, clan, children and grandchildren were looking forward to their matriarch clocking 80 on October 27, 2021. But it wasn’t to be. She was called home by the Lord peacefully in her sleep in the night of June 8, 2021 in Surrey, England—four months shy of her 80th birthday.

Those who knew Pastor Emily, as she was widely known, saw the picture of a naturally genial, amiable and kind-hearted woman of God who was prayer personified and “who loved and served the Lord till the end.”

“Pastor Emily,” I am told, “retired from active life in the last one year and spent a great deal of her time with her children and grandchildren. Her days were filled with prayers, quiet moments, supplications, meditations and praise and worship. She prayed fervently for her family, friends, the Church and Nigeria. Yes, Nigeria—the country she loved dearly and served most passionately in many capacities. Nigeria was on her mind all the time. She listened to messages from the US evangelist, Kenneth Hagin and the Singaporean preacher, Joseph Prince. Her favourite TV programme was Fareed Zakari GPS, the Sunday talk show hosted by the brilliant Indian-American journalist on CNN.”

Born on October 27, 1941 in Sabongida-Ora in Edo State to Chief and Mrs. Mefullbode Ihonde, schooled at St. Anne’s School, Ibadan, Nigerian College of Science, Art and Technology and the University of Ibadan where she made a Second Class Upper degree in History in 1964—a considerable achievement at the time and even now. Upon graduation at 23, Pastor Emily followed a diverse career path spanning teaching, public service, private business, art collection and social enterprise. But it was in her days in the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) that her leadership skill, organizational talents and capacity for social mobilization were fully appreciated. She taught at Aunty Ayo Girls Secondary School, Lagos, part-time lecturer in history at St. Anne’s School, Ibadan and appointed Curator, National Museum. She served for six years till 1973 when she resigned to pursue her passion for the arts.

At her home, she hosted the works of well-known artists like David Dale, Kolade Osinowo and Bruce Onobrakpeya who have all turned out to become Nigerian masters. These exhibitions were so successful that they attracted art lovers, including those from the Lagos diplomatic and expatriate communities. Encouraged by the success, she established the Gong Gallery essentially for the promotion of Nigerian arts. It was the nation’s second art gallery and it became an instant hit.

In 1976, the US embassy in Lagos acknowledged Pastor Emily’s towering credentials in the arts and gave her a grant to visit the United States for the bicentennial celebrations that year. In a recently declassified diplomatic cable, the embassy described her as “one of Nigeria’s leading entrepreneurs in art.” The cable noted: “her educational background and her past position as curator of National Museum elevate her to unique and singularly noteworthy in a profession where few Nigerians and fewer women are found. She is keenly intelligent, well poised and articulate. Mrs. Aig-Imoukhuede is a combination of feminine charm, artistic sensitivity and business acumen. These attributes have earned her much respect in Nigerian artistic/business circles and will, if she continues, take her even further.”

Her versatility has seen her packaging travels and tours, hosting children’s programme on TV and writing storybooks for children titled “Seven Maidens and Other Stories” based on childhood stories her mother told her.

The Federal Government took notice of her and appointed her director in many state-owned enterprises, including Nigerian Mining Corporation, Nigerian Cargo Handling Company, Warri Refining and Petro-Chemical Company Limited, National Universities Commission (NUC) and People’s Bank Limited. She was also appointed member of the Child Welfare Committee of the Federal Ministry of Social Development, Youths and Sports, member, Police Community Relations Committee, International Council on Women and Lambo Foundation.

Her imprints were everywhere. They will fill a book. Not this small column. Her first child, Dr. (Mrs) Ola-Adisa, a university professor, describes her as “an incomparable woman of virtue, a pillar of support for all and a rallying point for her friends and family.” One of her closest friends Hajia (Mrs.) Zainab Maina, former National President of National Council of Women Societies and former Minister of Women Affairs says: “She was a completely detribalized, cosmopolitan and gracious person who mentored many women and children from different backgrounds.”

Even prisoners can never forget Pastor Emily, whose Dreamland Foundation for Economic Empowerment empowered prison inmates and ex-inmates to live useful lives after they are freed.

Adieu Okheren, a departed star that will forever twinkle in the hearts of those she shined on.

