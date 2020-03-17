Christopher Oji

The Pastor of Grace Nation (aka Liberation City), Pastor Chris Okafor, has exonerated his church from the allegation of fake miracle where Bose Olasunkanmi, was allegedly paid huge sum to perform fake miracle.

Pastor Okafor who spoke through his lawyer, Monday Ubani, at his Chambers in Ikeja, Lagos, said it became necessary to respond to the issue as a result of the controversy generated on the social media. Ubani said that there was never a time the church got itself involved in any fake miracle, but that the church only assisted the woman to better her life when the church discovered through some videos that the lady in the video has been using her fractured hand to deceive people.

Ubani said: “The recent story in a national daily and some online platforms that the sum of N400, 000 was paid to the woman to fake miracle is not true. The lady in question came to the church like any other person who came for God’s miracles and the said programme through which she was healed was shown on the live television and there was nothing to hide because it was not only the woman that was healed. The church is not new, it’s been in existence for over 10 years and the members who keep increasing have experienced the touch of God one way or the other, so there was no issue of arranging any miracle for anybody.”

Ubani further stated that it was much later that the church discovered that the woman had been going from one Church to the other extorting money from them.

“My client sent his ministers to look for the woman to ask why she was deceiving pastors. When she was asked, she said its poverty that caused it because she is a widow. Upon hearing that, the man of God who is a very compassionate person gave her the sum of N400,000 to empower her instead of going from one church to the other faking miracles. The money given to her was not to procure fake miracle but to empower her to stop going from one church to the other. After her visit to the church, there has not been any report that she goes to any other church. Liberation City Church was the one she visited last and she also confirmed that she received her miracle there. We did not have any reason to doubt her, because miracles happen in the Church always.

“There is no iota of truth in the story that has been going round about the miracle. Before one even talk about criminality on the issue, there must be act of intention to commit a crime and there must also be a connection. Even if there is any allegation, who is the complainant, is it the woman or any church member, because it seems there is more to the story than meet the eyes. I think someone is out to tarnish Pastor Okafor’s name because all the stories that have been written are one sided because no one asked for the side of the church.

“We are not denying the fact that some pastors engage in such act and the God that we are serving will be the ultimate judge. If you attend Liberation church, you will see for yourself what God is doing through the man of God and if it were fake miracles, it would have stopped working since. We know there are fake pastors and God will expose them so as to exonerate those who are genuinely doing the work of God. I want to put the record straight that Pastor Okafor had never met the woman.She came and told pathetic story that she needed miracle.The pastor did not know that she was lying. It was when the ministers drew his attention to the videos that went viral that the man of God sent for her.When she said it was poverty ,the man of God empowered her and advised her to desist from such act.

This happened last year and we believed that she has turned a new leaf.We wonder why the report came out again. I think that evil people are at work ,but we we pray that God should forgive them.But people should be careful when they want to pull men of God down”.