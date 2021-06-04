From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A pastor of one of the new generation churches in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State has been arrested by the police over the alleged murder of a 13-year member of his church, one Miracle.

The deceased was said to have killed in suspicious circumstances, as heart was ripped open and vital organs missing when her corpse was discovered.

Her corpse was dumped close to the Central Hospital, Agbor where operatives evacuated it from.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Friday.

Edafe said two suspects including the pastor and another male member of his church were in lawful custody already.

“We have arrested the pastor of the church and one other suspect who is a member of the church,” he stated.

Trouble started when the pastor decided to help the girl after the evening service by calling for a motorcycle that would convey her home.

After waiting endlessly without seeing her daughter at home, the mother, a petty trader, rushed to the pastor to inquire about the teenager.

The cleric who did not deny putting the girl on okada tried to pacify the troubled woman to be patient believing that the child was safe.

It was further learnt that the motor cyclist was later arrested by the police and during interrogation, implicated the pastor as the prime suspect.

The motorcyclist later led detectives to the spot where the girl’s mutilated body was dumped at the back of state school of nursing, by Central Hospital.