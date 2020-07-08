Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 44-year-old pastor, Oluwakemi Oyebola, for allegedly raping his own daughter and aborting pregnancies for her three times.

The cleric, who is in charge of a parish of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), was arrested following a complaint by his daughter, who reported at Owode-Egbado Divisional Police Headquarters that her father had been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her since 2015.

According to the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the victim had reported that her father began to have illicit sexual intercourse with her when she turned 19, shortly after the demise of her mother.

She further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times and he took her to a nurse, who aborted the pregnancies.

The victim further disclosed that after the third abortion, the suspect did a family planning for her so as not to get her pregnant again.

She added that when she realized that her father was all out to ruin her life, she ran away from home and reported the matter to the Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network, a non-governmental organisation. She was consequently taken to the Owode-Egbado Police Station by the NGO, to lodge a complaint.

Oyeyemi said: “Upon the report, the DPO of Owode-Egbado Division, Olabisi Elebute, led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said was nothing but the whole truth.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.”