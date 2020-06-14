The wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo, Ibidun Ighodalo, a former beauty queen has died.

It was learnt that the former Miss Lux died in the early hours of Sunday morning in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

A seasoned event planner, she was said to have been in Bayelsa and Rivers states to help with the building of isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.

Immediate suspicion is that she died of heart attack in her sleep.

In a statement by Asue Ighodalo, the families of the deceased requested for privacy while mourning the late beauty queen.

“The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today,” the statement read.

The statement also said that details of her burial ceremony will soon be released.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course,” it added.