Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A-21-year old self-acclaimed pastor, Uchenna Chukwuma of Ugwuezue street, Umusiome Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State has allegedly murdered a native doctor, Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu aged 60 years for allegedly disturbing him spiritually and not allowed him to progress financially.

Daily Sun gathered the suspect who hails from Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State claimed during interrogation that he was sent by God to kill him with machete.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haurna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been arrested and machete used in committing the murder recovered.

“On the 3/9/2020 at about 2:10pm, there was a report of alleged murder of a native doctor one Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu ‘m’ aged 60 years of Umusiome,Nkpor but hails from Umuavor village Abor in Udi LGA of Enugu State. by a self acclaimed pastor one Uchenna Chukwuma ‘m’ aged 21 years of Ugwuezue street, Umusiome Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State. “The Suspect who hails from Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State claimed during interrogation that he was sent by God to kill the native doctor. He further alleged that the victim was disturbing him spiritually and has not allowed him to progress financially. “Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene of crime and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.