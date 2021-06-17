JOE EFFIONG, UYO

A pastor in Akwa Ibom State, Ukechukwu Enoch Christopher has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Patience Christopher.

Daily Sun learned that the pastor, originally from Ebonyi State, is the founder and general overseer of Omega World Global.Ministries at Ikot Ataku, in Eket LGA ofAkwa Ibom State.

It was also gathered that after killing the wife, the self-acclaimed pastor secretly buried her remains in a shallow grave inside the church which however is a rented apartment.

Luck however ran out of him, when his little children became curious and raised an alarm to neighbours, after waiting in vain for the mother to come back from a supposed journey.

The suspicious neighbours had to inform the youth president of the area, Mr Effiong Johnson, who Daily Sun learned, led other youths to conduct a search party , and discover the shallow.grave inside the church.

Confirming the incident, Akwa Ibom State Police Command in a press release signed by the PPRO, Odiko MacDon, said the police “have arrested one Ukachukwu Enoch Christopher, 49 years old, a resident of Eket Local Government Area who hails from Ebonyi State for murdering his wife and burying the corpse in a shallow grave in his compound.”

The release said on around 2.00 pm on the 16th of June, 2021, relying on information from youths of the Area, the DPO of Eket Divisional Police Headquarters, CSP Sunday Digha and team, arrested the suspect, founder of Omega World Global Ministry ( Fellowship Church), who resides at Ikot Abia village in Eket Local Government Area for murdering his wife, one Late Mrs Patience Christopher, 40 years of age, a mother of five children.

“The suspect who had domestic differences with his wife, accused her of being the source of his numerous woes in life and infidelity, confessed to have beaten her to death as a result of the unresolved differences on the 9th of June. In other to cover his tracks, he dug a shallow grave in his compound and buried her.

“The deceased’s corpse has been exhumed by the police and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, CP Andrew Amiengheme, who has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the SCIID to take over the matter for discreet investigation has assured that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

“The CP who is appalled by the action of the suspect has called on spouses to be amenable to tolerance and resolve domestic issues before they degenerate into violence.

“While thanking Youths of the area for their partnership, he has however warned perpetrators of domestic violence and other heinous crimes in the State to desist forthwith as the Command under his watch will spare no resources in bringing them to book.”