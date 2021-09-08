By Chukwudi Nweje

The first-ever biography of the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, titled “Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith” will be officially presented to the public on Friday, September 17at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Chairman, Book Editorial Board of the Church, Pastor Philip Oluwi, who announced this at a press conference said the book was a documentation how God is using Kumuyi to impact the world.

“You are all aware that since 1973 when this ministry was planted by Pastor Kumuyi, then a lecturer at the University of Lagos, it had just 15 persons, but it has grown in leaps and bounds, spreading to every part of the world. And like the proverbial acorn (seed), it has grown to become a giant oak tree with branches spread across the world. Through God’s inalienable riches and grace, and with the unflagging commitment and sacrifice of the General Superintendent, the Church has been providing hope and succour to millions of souls across the world.”

Oluwi noted that there had never been a biography on Kumuyi because of his strict policy not to project himself or his private life in ministry above the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He also charged other pastors and church leaders to emulate the simplicity of Pastor Kumuyi.

Those expected at the book presentation include Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, who wrote the foreword to the book; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who will chair the event and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will be the chief host and Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju, former Vice-Chancellor, Caleb University, who will be the book reviewer.

The book is published in the United Kingdom by Elite Academy Publishers. The editorial team consists of Pastor P.O. Oluwi, Banji Ojewale, Segun Babatope, Emeka Izeze, Tunde Opeibi, Andrew Umoru, Steve Obidi and Euriel Momah.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.