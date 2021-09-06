By Chukwudi Nweje

Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith, the first-ever authorised biography of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi will be officially presented to the public on Friday, September 17, 2021, by11:00 am, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, in Lagos, the Church has said.

Pastor Philip O Oluwi, Chairman, Book Editorial Board of the Church, who announced this at a press conference, Monday said the book is a documentation of God’s blessings on Pastor Kumuyi and how God is using him to impact the world.

He said, “You are all aware that since 1973 when this Ministry was planted by Pastor Kumuyi, then a lecturer at the University of Lagos it has just 15 persons, but it has grown in leaps and bounds, spreading to every part of the world. And like the proverbial acorn (seed), it has grown to become a giant Oak tree with branches spread across the world. Through God’s inalienable riches and grace, and with the unflagging commitment and sacrifice of the General Superintendent, the Church has been providing hope and succour to millions of souls across the world.”

Oluwi noted that there had never been a biography on Kumuyi because of his strict policy of Kumuyi not to project himself or his private life in ministry above the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He further said, “Up till the time this initiative of writing the Biography was conceived and executed, no full-length book had been put together on the life and works of the General Superintendent. This was not because we lacked the capacity, resources or pool of talents to do so; it was purely based on the strict policy of Pastor Kumuyi not to project himself or his private life in ministry above the gospel of Jesus Christ. He would rather have Jesus lifted up and use him to keep drawing all men to Himself as captured in the Scriptures, than beaming the focus of popularity or basking in the euphoria of the successes the Lord has allowed him to achieve. His humble and self-effacing mien and conviction on holiness and piety, under-girded his controlled deportment towards media appearances and publicity. So, sometime in October last year, a few of us came together and agreed that it was time to produce a biography to honour this distinguished man of God, and further the gospel work under him, by documenting some of the remarkable, landmark achievements God has provided through him for others to emulate and approximate.”

He also charged other pastors and church leaders to emulate the simplicity of Pastor Kumuyi and also stick to the divine pattern.

He further said, “The singularly most important lesson which other Ministers and budding servants of God can learn from the life and ministry of Pastor Kumuyi, is the sacred ability to stick to the divine pattern, as the man of God has done for almost sixty years. Another significant lesson from the book that readers will find profound is that if God can help this man from a humble background and who was once a near-failure in life to become a first-class graduate of Mathematics from the premier university in Nigeria, and went ahead to become a cerebral university don, and now one of the 500 most influential world leaders, one of the most successful worldwide evangelists and apostles of holiness in this age, then God can use anyone that is willing to pay the price.”

Those expected at the presentation include Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, who wrote the Foreword to the book, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who will chair the event and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who will be the Chief Host.

Other guests include Bishop Professor Dapo Asaju, former Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, who will serve as Guest Speaker and Professor Ayodeji Olukoju, former Vice-Chancellor, Caleb University, who will be the Book Reviewer.

The book is published in the United Kingdom by Elite Academy Publishers. The Editorial Team consists of Pastor P.O. Oluwi, Banji Ojewale, Segun Babatope, Emeka Izeze, Tunde Opeibi, Andrew Umoru, Steve Obidi and Euriel Momah.

Oluwi further disclosed that arrangements have been finalised to translate the book into Spanish, French, Portuguese and Chinese as soon as it is presented, even as Yoruba and other Nigerian languages will follow.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.