From John Adams Minna

General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry Dr Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi met General Ibrahim Babangida at his Hill-Top residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Kumuyi arrived Minna on Tuesday to begin a 7 day Global Crusade on Thursday which has as it’s theme: “God of All Possibilities”

Dr Kumuyi also paid a private to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who expressed optimism that the visit will solve the security challenges facing the state.

However it was learnt that during the visit to former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida held behind closed doors the clergyman prayed for his good health and continued peace and progress in Niger state and Nigeria.

Kumuyi was received on behalf of Governor Sani Bello by the deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso who told the visitor that his visit will signal the end of banditry in the state.

“In Niger state we are blessed so much but we have challenges some of our challenges by the time I was told you have arrived here they have gone

“We believe that with your coming at least half of our problems particularly insecurity will be solved”

The Governor expressed gratitude to Dr Kumuyi for picking Niger state as venue for the crusade out of all the states in the North Central Geo political Zone of the country.

in his remarks made against the background of the theme for the crusade Dr Kumuyi said “whatever challenge we have in our personal lives, families and communities, the Lord has the power and the possibilities are there to get our problems solved”

He said the Global Crusade with Kumuyi which is starting from Niger state will open up to other states and the whole nation adding that we will carry the message and power of God to other nations of the world.

The Zonal Coordinator of the Church Pastor Elijah Adebiyi said not less than 300,000 people and more than 14m participants will participate in the Global Crusade With Kumuyi physically and virtually.

According to Pastor Adebiyi the crusade which ends next Thursday September 27 will have a special session for youths designed to ” lift them ( Youths ) to higher grounds”

Adebiyi declared that ” Great miracle awaits all participants in the programme”.