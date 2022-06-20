By Job Osazuwa

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has described the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi as one of the few men of God in Nigeria, whose apolitical lifestyle should be emulated.

Speaking at the promotion of the book, “Kumuyi: the Defender of the Faith” in Lagos yesterday, Adesina lauded the cleric for standing out from the crowd, particularly at a time when most men of God were taking sides on political affairs in the country.

At the event organised by the International Friendship League (IF), Adesina said: “Whenever he speaks, we listen because whatever he says is what the word of God is saying. It is very rare to hear voices of moderation these days. It is good to still have someone who stands out and that is Pastor Kumuyi.”

He recalled that Pastor Kumuyi addressed a press conference recently where he admitted that the nation was going through challenges, but expressed optimism that the nation would overcome and emerge stronger.

He advised Nigerians to get a copy of the book, assuring that readers would be edified, entertained and educated with the content. He commended the editorial team that handled the book for a thorough the job done.

Chairman of the occasion, Pastor Olubusola Olubanwo said Nigeria needed more people like Kumuyi who believes that righteousness exalts a nation and has not plunged into partisan politics.

National leader of IFL Worldwide, Pastor Joshua Alabi said this generation and those coming would have been denied one of the most valuable benefits of history if the book on Kumuyi was not written.

“For those seeking to know God, reading through Pastor Kumuyi’s conversion experience will provide ample guide. For those who want to succeed in their callings, his experiences in the ministry have a lot of inspiration to offer. Whatever our status and accomplishment here on earth, we are incomplete without salvation and divine truth in us. This book is not a replacement for the Bible, but rather a pointer it,” he said.

