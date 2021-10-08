The family of Ambassador Patrick Dele Cole has announced the passing of their wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Pastor Mrs Mina Dugoabere Cole.

She died in London on Friday October 1 after a protracted illness.

An announcement singed by Tonye Cole on behalf of the family said she was a devoted woman of God who lived a full and joyous life and that her memory would live on in their hearts forever.

It added that funeral schedule will be announced by the family in due course.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all concerned for their love, support and prayers at this difcult time” the statement said.

