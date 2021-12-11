From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Police in Ondo State have arrested a popular broadcaster and pastor of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) (names withheld) for allegedly raping a five-month pregnant lady inside the premises of his church.

Sources said the suspect was arrested after the victim who was simply identified as Bukola made the allegation public.

It was alleged that the 19-year old lady was raped when she went for a deliverance programme at the church.

Narrating her ordeal to reporters at the police headquarters in Akure, yesterday, the victim who was accompanied by her mother said the popular pastor used anointing oil to rub her private part and later had canal knowledge of her inside the church. She said the radio presenter, a pastor with the church, inserted his middle finger in her private part several times especially when she was being prayed for in the church premises.

Her words: “In the morning, I went to the hospital to register. We usually have a programme every Wednesday. On that faithful day, I went to church but unfortunately, they had finished the service.

“He collected the list I brought from the hospital. He said the items in the list given to me were too much and that I should go and make a photocopy which I did. After I had done it, he said I should take it to the altar, saying that he would pray on the list. While sitting down, he started pressing my stomach and asked me how many months my pregnancy was. I said, ‘it’s five months.’

“He said that he is going to do some spiritual work for me before my delivery. He later stood up and entered a room; he called me to enter a room inside the church. He asked me to lie down which I did. He also said I should remove my clothes. I did all the things he asked my to do.

“He dipped his middle finger with oil into my private part. He said my baby is vertical instead of being horizontal. He said he would put oil in my private part and would help me insert it with his private part so that the oil would get into the baby.

“He rubbed oil on his private part and asked me to open my legs. He then had sex with me. He said he was not supposed to do it but helped me because my husband was not around.

