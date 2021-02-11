The Centre for Destitute Empowerment International, CDEI, a Lagos-based charity organization, has announced the transition of its Founder/President, Pastor Samson Okoliko.

A statement from the centre indicated that funeral arrangements would begin with a service of songs at his residence, 8, Makanjuola Close, Paiko, Idimu, in Lagos, on Monday, while interment takes place on Friday, February 19, at Kwali, in Abuja.

He is survived by a wife and children.