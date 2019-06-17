Pastor Omotilewa Oke has divorced his wife, over her refusal to go for deliverance.

The divorce was formalised at an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, yesterday.

Oke said his wife of six years, Shola, with whom he had two children, behaves in an irrational way.

“She fights me every day and also fights with neighbours over minor issues to the extent that people in our area know us for frequent fighting.

“I knew that something was wrong and I asked her to go for deliverance. When she refused, I stopped sleeping with her and eating her food because I don’t want any calamity to befall me.’’

However, 37-year-old, Shola, a civil servant, denied the allegations, and said her husband was an ingrate.

“After I married my husband, I discovered that he did not have an Ordinary National Diploma as he made me believe.

“He did not even finish secondary school but I decided to stay in the marriage.

“He does not have a house of his own; my mother rented a two-bedroom apartment for us, after our marriage.

“When I got pregnant and told him, he got angry, and said it was too early to get pregnant. He refused to give me money for antenatal care,’’ she said.

She told the court that when she had the baby, he refused to pay the medical bills.