From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian cleric, Pastor Adewale Giwa has declared that he was ready to pray for COVID-19 patients by laying hands on them without putting on face mask.

The fierce cleric who is the senior pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Akure said he has spiritual solution to COVID 19.

Giwa therefore urged the Ondo State Inter- Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 to take any patient diagnosed with the virus to him for healing.

He said “We are losing faith in God because of fear and not believing that God is capable to heal all diseases.

“If there is any COVID-19 patient in Ondo State, I urge the committee set up by the state government to bring him or her before God.

“With the power that God has given to me to trample on snakes and scorpions, I shall lay hands on COVID-19 patients without a mask.

“Even if I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil because the Lord is with me. I don’t care whether you believe me or not.

“Let me also inform you that the world is collapsing and it will eventually collapse soon. Make sure your faith is strong in the Lord to face challenges that may come your way anytime soon.

“There is no time left for sinners, accept Jesus Christ today and be saved forever. Because of the multiplication of wickedness, the love of many is becoming cold just like what Jesus Christ had said,” he added.