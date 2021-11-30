By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The remains of Pastor Simangele Rosemary Nomtandazo Odukoya, the second wife of General Overseer of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju has been laid to rest.

The clergy’s wife who died recently of cancer was laid to rest in a private cemetery only by members of the family, clergymen and few friends who were invited.

The church service which was held at Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju kicked off around 11:30 and ended by 1:00pm and was attended by many Nigerians, clerics, friends both home and abroad.

The Officiating minister during the church service Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo of KICC described the late Rosemary as an outstanding woman, a prayerful wife, a person who smiles each times she sees you. A woman who carries her family wherever she goes to, in fact she was like the Odukoya’s first wife,”. He said,.

He therefore called on the husband to take heart that she is in a better place, and he should not allow what has happen to make him deviate from God’s way, but remain steadfast in the work of God. “God turns grief to grace” that even thou the lost of a loved one can turn us to grief, still we must remain focused.

In consoling Pastor Taiwo Odukoya more, he asked him to take heart, that God has called him to comfort the world, so how long will he continue to mourn. He should see his challenges as a master plan for his life. Because according to him, “we see death as an entrance for the believers, just as the wife has entered another life and is happy where she is now’”.

