In the year 1952, when the Redeemed Christian Church of God was founded by its first General Overseer, Rev. (Pa.) Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, no one could ever have envisaged or estimated its impact in repurposing the destinies of over a billion lives worldwide, becoming the world’s No.1 fastest growing church. One of those “billion lives” impacted was that of a certain young pharmacist and fresh graduate of the University of Jos, rounding up his National Youth Service Corp in Kaduna some 23 odd years ago.

In bracing his future and seeking his fortune in life, he found his way to the city of Abuja in the home of his in-law, Ambassador Akin Fayomi, married to his “big sister” and mentor, Mrs. Yinka Fayomi, a devoted member of the Central Parish of the RCCG, holding services then at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Sheraton Hotels and Towers, under the pastorship of Pastor Oluwole Obanure of blessed memory.

The young Tunde never realised that following his big sister to her church, washing her car every morning, being her driver, doing school and market runs and eventually becoming a dedicated member of the church’s prayer team to which she belonged, would provoke God to setting him up on an assignment of service to God, the RCCG church and finding a wife! At the Central Parish branch of the RCCG, he was later appointed as the Pastor of the Teenage church where he served meritoriously and mentored a lot of young people who today, are great pastors too.

This is the testimony of Pastor Tee, a.k.a. Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi, a.k.a. PTBL, a son and servant of God, Pastor of the Throne Room Parish, which meets at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, FCT also APICP – Assistant Pastor in charge of RCCG Youth Province 6 and National Coordinator of Youth in Northern Nigeria. As he celebrates another year in life and ministry, bringing the Throne Room Parish to its 11th year of testimonials and celebrations, Pastor Tee has become renown as one of the most dynamic and energetic youth pastors of the RCCG commission. Popular for his John Travolta dance steps on stage, he is called the “dancing or jumping Pastor.”