Bamigbola Gbolagubte, Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state has sentenced a Pastor, Samson Kolawole to death by hanging for the murder of one Ayo Olaniyi.

The court held that Kolawole who claimed to be a Pastor was involved in the killing of Olaniyi at Gberinlegi village, near Okeigbo community.

The court presided over by Justice Ademola Bola, also ruled that Kolawole was guilty of inflicting injury on the deceased’s head with a cutlass at Gberinlegi Village, via Okeigbo, which later led to his death at the hospital.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, represented by two government’s lawyers, Mr. Olusegun Akeredolu and Mrs. Omotola Ologun, had told the court that the pastor on 3rd March, 2016, inflicted deep cut injury on the head of late Olaniyi.

The counsels told the court that the incident happened when Olaniyi went to hunt for frogs with his three other friends at a fish pond owned by the convict at the village.

Also, the counsels argued that the offence was contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Laws of Ondo State (2006).

The accused person had claimed he was not guilty of the offence but in his judgement, Justice Ademola, ruled that all evidences adduced before the court during the trial in the last four years, showed that Kolawole was guilty of killing Olaniyi.

The judge therefore held that Kolawole should die by hanging.