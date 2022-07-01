From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 48-year-old Pastor Taiwo Olaniyi and his wife, Kemi (28) have been held by the Osun State Police Command over the death of three persons in their Church during deliverance.

The owner of Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Osogbo is said to be operating a healing centre and trado-medical home in his Church.

It was gathered that one Rasheedat Mufutau (58yrs), was taken to the Church because she has diabetes and died.

Also, a 48-year-old woman, Anifowose Basira and a 9months old boy, Abdul-Rahman Afolabi, died in the Church.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident, said it happened on June 28.

She said three persons were arrested but the third suspect was released because he was just a church member.

“We are still investigating the matter to know the cause of their death. The third suspect had been released because he was just a church member. He was just in the church when police got there,” Opalola explained.