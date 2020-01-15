The first evidence is that Dr. Ore Falomo, 79, who passed on sixty – six days ago, on November 9, last year, did not deny my story that the Heavenly Father spoke with him and I during a spiritual retreat I took him to in Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994 on the Lord’s instruction. This was that the Ancient of Days told him that He caused the annulment of the June 12, presidential election won by his patient, Chief Moshood Abiola, who died in detention on July 7, 1998 at the age of 61. He was in incarceration for four years.

The cancellation of the result of the poll was caused by the late politician’s failure to keep to the Lord’s order to send latest by June 14 a heart – warming amount of money as thanksgiving offering to the 41 Muslim clerics He raised in Ado – Ekiti who fasted for 41 days and made his victory possible. Chief Abiola sent the little amount of fifty thousand naira, which came to one thousand, two hundred naira per person and did so on June 15, a day after the deadline the Supreme Being gave him.

I wrote on the issue in 2010 and made reference to it four times from 2013 through November last year. But Dr. Falomo until his death nine years later (2010 – 2019) did not refute my story.

The second evidence that the Ancient of Days speaks with me was the explanation I made in a series in 2017 on His statement in Genesis 2:24 after discussing the issue with Him. This was where the Lord said: “Therefore shall a man leave his father and mother and cleave to his wife and the two shall become one.”

I guess it began since Christianity came to Nigeria in 1842, one hundred and seventy – eight years ago, that the priests in the country have been preaching that God in Genesis 2:24 was instituting monogamy. They are of this opinion because the Lord said a man shall cleave to his wife, not his wives, which I consider to be a childish opinion.

This is because if God wanted a man to have one spouse, He would have ordered it in the 10 Commandments or in one of His laws in the Book of Exodus from Chapter 21 through Deuteronomy. As the Ancient of Days told me in 2003 He was in Genesis 2:24, instituting the marriage system in which a man in ancient Israel would leave his parents to serve the father of the woman he wanted to marry for seven years. The Lord explained to me that the marriage of Jacob to Leah and Rachel whose dad, Laban, he worked for 14 years to marry his two daughters was used to make this known in the Bible (See Genesis 29:1 – 35).

It was because of this seven – year service condition that Jacob, Esau and Gideon were the only ones who had more than two wives. Jacob had four, Esau three and Gideon about ten to twenty or more, given the fact the number of the spouses who bore him 70 sons, excluding the daughters, was not revealed in the Christian Holy Book (See Judges Chapters 6, 7, and 8:39 – 41).

Jacob had four wives because each of Leah and Rachel gave him their slaves when they could not bear more children. Since the women had been bought by their mistresses, their husband did not have to serve their fathers for seven years (Genesis 30:1 – 24).

Esau had three wives because they were all foreigners and so he did not have to work for any of their dads for seven years. Although his third spouse was the daughter of his uncle (Ishmael), he did not need to have served him because the daughter was brought up by her Egyptian mother in her country where there was a different system of marriage (See Genesis Chapters 21:9 – 21, 28: 34 – 35 and 28:6 – 9).

Gideon was able to marry the women who bore him 70 sons because he was a war commander and must have used force to acquire his spouses.

From the story I have just told on Genesis 2:24, Pastors Kumuyi and Olukoya should now be able to appreciate that I communicate one – to – one with the Heavenly Father. Thus, they should know I must have discussed whether or not Jesus was born on December 25 with Him before I began this series four weeks ago.

If the two church leaders had been reading my column since 2011, they would have known that I cannot lie that God told me something, if He did not because of the way on Saturday, January 13, 2007 He berated me and two others He had a covenant with in 1994. We had pleaded with Him that 13 years were long enough for Him to have fulfilled His promise to us.

The Lord was so angry with us that in a terrifying voice He asked: “what are your 13 years to the 30 years that Job’s suffering lasted? The number of years he underwent problems is not stated in the Bible and that was how we got to know the duration of his ordeal. Soldier ants (ijalo in Yoruba) suddenly appeared and started biting us. The Most High ended that day’s reprimand warning us not to displease Him again. With this experience, would I be foolish to come out to lie that God told me Jesus was born on December 25 when I know He would punish me severely for making a false statement.

Buhari, 2020 is not new decade (2)

As stated in last week’s column, a decade is a period of ten years. It is also common knowledge that the counting of figures starts from 1 (one), not zero (0). In other words, one starts from 1 to 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and so on. Saying 2020 is the beginning of a new decade means that President Muhammadu Buhari began his own counting form zero and came to the conclusion that the second decade was from 2000 through 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Hence, he said 2020 is the first year of the third decade. Since the counting of figures starts from 1, 2020 is the last year of the second decade while next year, will be the beginning of the third decade: 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030. It is this simple.

Like a decade, a century and a millennium start in a year that ends with figure one. For instance, the 20th century began in 1901 and ended in 2000, while the 21st began in 2001 and would end in 3000.

