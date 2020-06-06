Faith in God is important in waiting for what He has promised. If I promise tobuymysonacar,but did not tell him the day I will buy it, his presumption that it will be the next day or week, when I have in mind next month, will not change anything. All that he needs is patience. The manifestation of confidence in what God has promised us ignores all supervening circumstances that may crop up. What keeps the person relaxed is his absolute confidence in the personality of God. If I tell my wife to wait for me at a spot, she will do so, without fearing whether I will not honor my word, as she draws from my past dealings with her. Rainfall or harsh sunshine will not bring any doubts to her. It is possible that an extraneous circumstance, such as sickness, death, et cetera, may force me not to be there, but it is not so with God. He remains the unchanging changer. Knowing Who God is, Uncle Job, in his tribulation was calm. “Though He slay me, yet will I trust in Him,” Job 13:15.

Testimonies of God’s dealings with His people help believers in being patient in tribulation. “If God has answered this brother, He will answer me,” they reason and then wait till the manifestation of their needs. Imagine Paul and Silas beaten and cast in jail in Athens because they healed a ventriloquist girl. Paul refused to exercise his right as a Roman citizen, who would not be beaten and jailed without trial. In jail, they chose rather to worship God in such a manner that other prisoners heard them, assured that God would rescue them. Patience in tribulation! And He did! For further comment, Please conmtact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0802 3002- 471; [email protected] yahoo.com