Hi Dr.,

Please, I really do need your help. I am a guy of 25 years old and I’m having a problem of infection for over 12 years—2007 to date. My body has never been the same. I used to have hotness of the body and a crawling moving object “body sensation” since then to date and I do not know what to do because a doctor in a big city hospital told me that I will be okay.

He also said it was a thing of the mind; but of course I do not agree with him and I told him what I felt in my body. I have gone to several medical laboratories, but the last one I visited told me I have an infection.

Please, how true is this? A man in a chemist once told me that it’s a sexual infection and it has been in my body system for a long time. Help me out. I am dying gradually. What kind of medical solution do I seek?

I do agree that it’s a sexual-infection as I could remember. The most painful part of it is that I have not had natural unprotected sex as I do not want to infect someone else or my girlfriend.

– Jubril Markson from Surulere, Lagos.

Dear Jubril,

Your problem is so typical it’s a crying shame the doctor who should recognise it and help you has not, leaving you to lab scientists and chemists to batter; yet this is a most usual pattern and is happening right now to so many that it would be correct to call it epidemic in proportion.

The last part of your mail is poignantly correct and typical. Sex occurs. Sometime in the past. This particular encounter is different in some way – something strange, particular, remarkable, different, spectacular and note-worthy happened during the encounter or just shortly after it that indelibly stamps that particular sexcounter in your mind — does not matter whether you’re a man or a woman. Again, (and usually without any help – but sometimes with a little help) you can clearly remember what happened or at least you can remember that person, encounter or place, when all the symptoms began. And then you go to a qualified doctor to tell him all this and he tells you it’s all in your mind; yet you are in torment.

Somatisation Syndrome is what you suffer from. Otherwise called formication – (not fornication, mind you) At times it stands alone. Sometimes it has or is associated with Staphylococcus aureus infecting some parts of the body –principally the pelvic organs – like bladder and the urine, prostate, fallopian tubes, cervix, vagina and so on. Noisy belly, pains, discomfort or some funny feeling in the groin/waist/pelvis may or may not be present.

Somatisation or Staphylococcus Syndrome is really an apt term because whenever the word syndrome is used, it means doctors do not fully understand the problem. However, there is a cure and we have routinely cured many. Isn’t it then an STD – sexually transmitted disease? No, only “Sex Associated.” That is the correct and better term.

Somatisation or Staphylococcus Syndrome is really an apt term because whenever the word syndrome is used, it means doctors do not fully understand the problem. However, there is a cure and we have routinely cured many. Isn't it then an STD – sexually transmitted disease? No, only "Sex Associated." That is the correct and better term.

Call the helplines.

Masturbating seven times a day; needing to marry!!!

Dear Doctor,

I love your column and need this urgent advice. Due to my inability to mingle with the opposite sex (I had a history of 17 turn-offs-spurned) because of man-got-no-pay-syndrome and the so-called sanctimonious attitude of our so-called born again girls, which leaves much to be desired! Now I masturbate seven times a day. I’m 30. I have not dated in four years running. I’ve been so depressed and emotionally devastated to trust any woman. Will masturbation harm me?

– Georges Humbunu, Badagry

Dear Georges,

At 30, you could be married and fulfilling both yourself and someone who is likely very lonely at this time. But what do we have? Masturbation – from you and maybe herself too – out of frustration. But is masturbation bad? Well, for one, it is compulsive, almost addictive; so that at times married masturbators prefer it to real intercourse! That’s the problem and because nobody can masturbate without fantasising, unsuspected invasion by spirits of incubi and succubi is too common but hidden.

However, we can go beyond these real challenges – how to get a lady to listen to you; how to settle down in marriage; how to stop masturbating. Why should anyone masturbate when the real thing is available? We can and want to take you to the place of fulfillment. All you need is proper counseling and mentoring and you’ll get there.

Begin by befriending a few male friends who seem to know what to do around the ladies and watch them. This will help you focus on the area of your confidence. Be ready to follow guidelines and instructions.

Call the help-lines. Imagine how much STD we can prevent by the proper counseling in matters like these!

Help! I’m afraid of everybody!!!

Dear Dr.,

I’m a 24 years old guy who has indulged in self-discovery and who is looking to self-actualisation and self-fulfillment. I am glad to share with you a problem that has, for some years now, been weighing me down. I have a problem that instills in me the feeling of faltering while partaking in an activity, of not doing what I ought to do, and the unwarranted feeling of scrutiny and social insecurity whenever I’m in a public place. It is a secret enigma that I’ve been living with – hiding it within the depths of my mind – for far too long. Pouring out my gravely overburdened heart to anyone who I feel would understand and bear with me – and possibly help alleviate or eradicate – the ceaseless pains, sorrows and worries, which I feel deep inside, I believe, is one great step I’d be taking toward recovery from my burdens. I’ve always taken it to be a personal affair; if it wasn’t a problem I see as being so humiliating, I’d have referred to it as “my dear.” This is the very first time I’d discussing with anybody, not even my parents or siblings, the awful experiences in my social life. Quite strange and incredible, isn’t it?

Well, you’d better believe my story because I’m telling you the truth and nothing short of it.

– Raheem Ringim, Kano

Dear Raheem,

I decided to cut short your very long but interesting story. However, anyone can access it at www.mediamedix.blogspot.com). Social anxiety disorder (or social phobia) is an irrational, disabling fear of humiliation in everyday social situations.

People with social phobia fear their behaviour will lead to negative judgment by others. People who suffer this condition sometimes wish themselves as better dead but this need not be as there are ways to tackle the challenge with interview, counseling, remedies, drugs and prayer – all together!! The last patient I had could not believe how fast he got well but the key was to find out the ROOT of the disease, which is why a thorough interview is basic. Anyway, like this guy, you will actually get a CURE, which is more than you can expect outside our techniques.

Just reach out for help. It’s available.