Ten young people across Africa have emerged winners of Patoranking’s scholarship opportunity. This follows an announcement from the dancehall, reggae artiste with the African Leadership University (ALU).

Out of hundreds of applications received, the lucky students are Chidera Nnadozie, Emmanuel Markwei, Hardness Range, Hanisani Nleya, Amos Kusamba, Emmanuel Okorwoit, Sandra Mugeniwayesu, Abdulmaleek Usman, Kafumba Daramay and Youssouf Ouedraogo.

These students are drawn from different African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya, and will be studying at the Rwanda and Mauritus campuses of the university.

The selected young scholars will be rewarded with a 100 per cent paid tuition and a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of the next generation of extraordinary African leaders and entrepreneurs at ALU.

“These young Africans have distinguished themselves through their vision, resilience, and the impact they have already made in their communities despite their financial limitations. They have demonstrated exceptional potential in becoming part of the next generation of leaders that will greatly improve the continent, and it’s the potential impact that I see them making that gets me excited.”