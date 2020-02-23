Technology and E-commerce/Fintech company, Patricia.com.ng simply known as Patricia, has set agenda for itself – to make Nigeria, and indeed Africa cashless and fully digital in the next few years.

The company, which was established in 2017 under Company Allied Matters of Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C) is said to be first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“First, it’s not a claim, we single-handledly birthed this industry in Nigeria. We are building a legacy on what everyone turned a blind eye too. The Crypto and Giftcard market came alive because of us. Ultimately, we are glad to have shone the light for more to follow,” the company noted in a recent interview.

Patricia is said to have totally changed the landscape. In 2019 it became the first company to let users, literally withdraw Bitcoin from ATMs or spend at POS machines nationwide. Then in 2019 alone, Patricia Technologies Limited processed over N10 billion in transaction volume, havining specialised in trading digital assets – assets, meaning an entity that holds value, purely digital and not physical.

The company it was learnt has been into selling and storing of bitcoins and buying and selling of gift cards; they have a device which can help customers find any lost item called “HANK”; there’s also a product known as Patricia Refill which allows users convert airtime to cash; and PatriciaPay, a payment solution where users pay with bitcoins and so much more.

The company also recently launched a new brand called Room 19, a high end fashion brand, which is a gateway to huge malls housing major fashion brands. With Room 19, they want to test the prototype of PatriciaPay, a solution that lets users make payment with Bitcoin.