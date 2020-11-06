President and CEO, Meljenstin Youth Empowerment Initiative, Chibuzo Mbaso Patrick Buzopat, recently launched four books in Lagos for youths, widows, orphans, aged and the physically challenged in the society. The books are The Power of COVID-19, The Secret of the Wind, Taking Control of Your Attitude, and I Shall Be Decorated.

Buzopat (Adadioramma) is also philanthropist, an actress and movie producer disclosed the books will help to keep people’s frequency high, activate their zeal, increase their confidence and create positive attitudes in them.

The author is also a recipient of Ambassador of Peace and Unity through her humanitarian work said she wrote the books during the COVID-19 lockdown. The books will inspire readers to think positively. The books will also add to people’s purpose, broaden their knowledge by giving value to their time and money and add value to their lives.

Through her NGO, she has championed the course of youths through her projects such as Say No to Drug Addiction, Youth essay competitions, motivational awards, comedy infusion for children with Down syndrome among others.

She has invested her time and energy in capacity building, and continues to empower skill for development in the lives of people in the country.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion includes: Chief Prince Nebe, Agbalanze Kenneth Ifekudu, Chief Kelvin Onyema, Owelle Onyeka Mbaso, Mrs. Christy Amalu, Mr. Henry Obih, Mr. Myke Uzoanya, Mr. Baron Lugard, Mrs. Franca Odeluga among others.

Talking about the books, she adds ‘Taking Control of Your Attitude’ examines the subject of success, how people can obtain it and what contributes to extraordinary success as opposed to everyday success. It will influence the reader to be better individuals and embrace better life. While ‘I Shall Be Decorated’ highlights how beautiful, transformed and coloured people’s life will become when they take the right decisions. The book ‘Power of COVID-19’ details characterisation leading to unforgettable deep realities.