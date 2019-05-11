In 2017, Nollywood’s respected couples, Patrick and Iretiola Doyle parted ways quietly, giving rein to conjectures and assumptions on what could have gone wrong between them.

While many pointed accusing fingers at Ireti’s raunchy role in EbonyLife’s movie, Fifty, her estranged hubby kept mute and was not ready to spill the beans.

But this week, Doyle opened up and affirmed most people’s suspicions that there was indeed a deep crack in their marriage, leading to the marital crisis. On his Facebook page, the actor cum broadcaster penned a heartfelt tribute and apology to the ‘angel of his life’.

It reads: “I have been young and now I am older, and I have never seen a woman more loving, caring and devoted than this lady. She not only ignored the taunting of ‘true friends’ who queried what she was doing with a ‘broke ass’ like me. Frankly, if she was my sister, I would have asked her the same question.

Have I always justified or honored her courageous decision to stick with me through thick and thin? The answer is a big resounding No. If anything, I have been most undeserving of the affection of this most uncommon woman. Have I taken her love for granted? You bet I have. Why? Because like most men, I am prone to being a jerk. I cannot count how many times she has had to pick up the slack when I have failed in my duties as a husband and father.

“Lately, I had been less than worthy of her affection and was deservedly put in the proverbial ‘dog house’. As usual, she has with compassion taken me out of the ‘dog house’ and reinstated all my rights and privileges as the Lord and Master of the home. I know that at the back of her mind, she’s mentally preparing for my next ‘cock up’.

“I hereby pledge that there shall never be another ‘cock up’. Her days of an undeserving and under performing partner are over. Her love and devotion over the years will never go unrewarded. My angel has proven that a good woman can by her conduct convert an unbelieving husband; that is not to say I am an unbelieving husband, maybe recalcitrant would better describe what I was. I am now a truly ‘born again’ husband. I now publicly proclaim that I am married to ‘The Best Woman Alive.’ Now, I know that God truly loves me for sending me the ‘Angel of My Life’ (apologies to Paul Play).”

Confirming that they have buried the hatchets and resolved their differences, Patrick Doyle added that he looks forward to their 15th wedding anniversary, which comes up on December 21, 2019.

“The last 15 years have been anything but smooth, true the ride has been bumpy with my angel bearing the brunt of the rough times, but by the grace of God those days are over in Jesus name,” he affirmed.