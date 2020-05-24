NBA legend, Patrick Ewing is ‘under care and isolated at a local hospital’ in the US after contracting coronavirus.
In a statement on Twitter, the Basketball Hall of Famer warned fans the “virus is serious and should not be taken lightly”, before adding: “I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”
Ewing spent the majority of his NBA career with the New York Knicks, where he was named an All- Star on 11 occasions, and was also part of the USA’s ‘Dream Team’ that won gold at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
The 57-year-old has been head coach of Georgetown University’s basketball programme, the Hoyas, since 2017. The college confirmed he is the only member of their set-up to have tested positive for the virus.
“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serous and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said in Georgetown’s tweeted statement.
“I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”
Leave a Reply