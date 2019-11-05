The Pan Atlantic University (PAU) has over the years been a citadel for managerial and enterprise excellence and hardly is there any prominent executive sitting at the helms of affairs in any of the nation’s top businesses and organisations that have not resorted to the academic center once or twice to retool.

Against the renewed call for a safer ecosystem, dampens the hope of future revenue from oil, PAU recently erected a formidable structure to promote an enterprise-driven future for the country.

The structure is the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), which is devoted to building capacity among small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

It recently held its 13th SME conference, in partnership with the Lagos State Enterprise Trust Fund (LSETF), Sterling Bank, Birthedge Mercantile Ltd, Sheben Travel, Checkers Africa Ltd., Revolution Plus, and Terawork.

Tagged, “Growing a Business in Challenging Times: Exploring New Trends in Entrepreneurship”, the conference was held at the Lagos Business School campus.

The attendance at the event is a pointer to the undeniable relevance of entrepreneurship-driven initiatives at this juncture of change nationally and globally.

According to organisers of the conference, the Pan Atlantic University centre at the heart of any meaning policy-driven as the post oil-economy stares the country in the face.

Little wonder Dr. Peter Bamkole, the Director of the center, speaking during the announcement of the 13th SME conference, advised the government to develop a structured way of utilising abundant talents available to the nation in a more creative and engaging manner as the era of oil dependency is fast coming to an end globally.

He emphasised that empowering small business owners to grow will help reduce the burden on government and facilitate the creation of job opportunities for the unemployed.

Bamkole reiterated that “at the EDC, we believe that the oil economy is long gone; therefore this is the time to firm up our policies and put in place strategic plans to help small businesses”.

“Our major focus is business sustainability; as well as the use of data to drive entrepreneurial growth and the deployment of technology to change the narrative of business”, he added.