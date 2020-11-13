It was pomp and fanfare in Ogun State last week when Paul Agbasiere and his wife, Celestina Uzonwanne Agbasiere, were installed as the Ezeudo and Lolo of Lusada Alapoti, Ota, Ogun State.

Agbasiere, chief executive officer, Kendo Enterprises Nigeria Limited, a key distributor of mattresses in the country, hails from Awo Idemili, in Imo State.

Agbasiere in his welcome address, said he was delighted over the title conferred on him and promised to uphold the culture and tradition of Ndigbo in the area. He promised to take good care of the Igbo and protect their interest.

Celestina Agbasiere pledged that she would support her husband in all his endeavors and ensure that he does his job to the admiration of her kinsmen.

Highlights of ceremony were the installation of Leonard Okafor as the Eze Ndigbo Ado Odo, Ota, Ogun State. Ezeudo Sunny Eboka of Mupin Ota, Ezeudo Iheadiri Ignatius of Edu Ota, Ezeudo Chukwuemeka Ugwunta of Iyesi Ota, Ezeudo Timothy Okafor of Isorosi Ota, Ezeudo Uchemadu Ogbonna of Sango Ota, Ezeudo Olunkwu Dumkwu of Ilasa Ota, Ezeudo Sunday Chukwudolue of Imoshe Ota, Ezeudo Panteleon Ezeoji of Sasure Ota, and Ezeudo Ogbuefi Paul Agbasiere of Lusada and Alapoti Ota.