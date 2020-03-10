Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday commissioned a road constructed by the church in Kubwa District Center, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the commissioning, Enenche, said as Christians, we make a difference by what we give.

Enenche said making a difference was superior to making a living, adding that it was the responsibility of the church to show light to the world, offer humanitarian services where needed.

“We did this to show that this is what the church is all about.

“We increase the relevance of our existence by what we give.

“Generosity is the meaning of prosperity because prosperity without generosity equals adversity.

“Riches without outreach equal wretchedness,” he said.

Eneche, however, said individuals, politicians, Christian and Muslim leaders should impact positively in the lives of others, adding that he believed the world would be a better place as the chain continues.

He said that life worth living, was that life where a man’s presence would be felt and his absence would be noticed.

Also speaking, Mr Great Ayodele, Resident Pastor, Kubwa District Centre, said that the church which had been preaching the gospel also demonstrated its love by showing light to the district they belonged.

According to him, ’We are practicing the gospel to the people of God because of the love of God.

Earlier, Mr Ifeanyi Uwaje, Chairman, Landlord, Kubwa District Centre, commended the church for the project, saying the area was now conductive to move around, when compared to previous years.

Uwaje said before the construction, the road was motorists and commuters nightmare especially during rainy reason.

“The road was in a very bad state. Most of the time we contribute money to fill up the bad spots with sand. But it never worked.

“We are full of gratitude to the church.

“The road commissioned today is more than 300m,’’ he said.

Other residents and beneficiaries in the area thanked the church for the demonstration of love to them, calling for more blesses on them.

Mr Okpara Emmanuel, Head teacher, Seed of Glory International School, in the area, said the gesture of the church showed what a church should be known for.

Emmanuel added that the project had brought lasting solution to the pot holes and mud issues within the area.

Mrs Faith Ajibo also said that the people in the community are happy about the development as they would no longer go through the pain of carrying mud on their shoes and parents no longer complain when they took their children to school.

Meanwhile, Sen. Philip Aduda, Minority Whip of Senate lauded the church for reaching out to the need of the society.

Aduda who also promised to be involved in the completion of the road construction, called for people to emulate the Church gesture so that the society would be a better place for all.( NAN)