Nigeria international, Emmanuel Dennis has impressed Liverpool FC and Manchester United legend Paul Ince.

The speedy attacker played the entire match as his side Watford FC suffered a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s English Premier League game in London.

Dennis was one of Watford’s better players on the day as the 23-year-old continues to impress on his debut season in England.

Ince, who captained both Liverpool and United during his playing days, stated that Dennis and Senegal international Ismaila Sarr should be ruthless in front of goal.

“I think Watford manager, Xisco Munoz will be happy with the way it has gone,” Ince told Premier League Productions as quoted by AllNigeriaSoccer.

“The disappointment is conceding a goal in the last minute before half-time. They have to stay patient, pick the times when they go forward.

“We have seen Ismaila Sarr can be a problem, Dennis can be a problem, and they will get one or two chances, they just have to be ruthless when they get it.”

Dennis has hit the back of the net once and registered one assist from three appearances in the Premier League for Watford thus far this season.

The Yola-born player joined Watford from Belgian champions Club Brugge following a loan stint at German outfit Stuttgart.

Dennis has three caps for Nigeria and he is yet to score for the Super Eagles.

