Gospel music minister, Paul Tomisin, is back with a firebrand single titled, Adura, which means prayer in Yoruba language.

According to him, Adura is a song of prayer and supplication, which could also be redefined as a song of the believers’ authority. “It makes believers access all that have been done for them on the cross,” he said.

Paul Tomisin aka Da Cure is an ardent lover of God, who hails from Ondo State, but was born and raised in the downside of Alagbado. He is the Lead Minister of The Heralds Ministry, a gathering of God’s people with a vision to bring all to the Lord’s mountain.

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology, Tomisin serves in RCCG Living Seed Church, The Bridge, Lagos. He is currently the CEO of Dage Foods.