Josfyn Uba

A group of researchers in Edo State, Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories, has developed CVD PLUS, specifically for the treatment of COVID-19.

It contains herbs and active phytoconstituents with documented scientific formulations of Paxherbals over the past 25 years for the treatment of hepatitis C, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, bronchitis, pneumonia and malaria,” Anselem Adodo, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The drug contains herbs and other constituents that “can stimulate antibody production against coronavirus related diseases. Some bio-active constituents of CVD PLUS are potential antiviral agents and immunomodulatory agents that can stimulate antibody production against coronavirus related diseases.”

Pax Herbal said the plant-based drugs, “whether crude or refined, are seemingly the best alternative approach to the COVID-19 menace.”

The laboratory, which claims it was established in 1996 “for the promotion, development and proper utilisation of African medicine,” said representatives of some federal government agencies including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were involved in the process of the production.

But Ese Osezuwa, a communications officer with the laboratory, said yesterday, the drug has not been tested and proven to cure any COVID-19 patient.