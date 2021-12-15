By Chinenye Anuforo

Paxful, leading global peer-to-peer fintech platform, has launched its new Gift Card Hub, a one-stop shop for trading gift cards, just in time for the holiday season.

With this new feature, users can list gift cards for sale or buy discounted gift cards instantly with bitcoin.

Paxful allows users to sell their Bitcoin in exchange for gift cards from over 125 brands worldwide, often at a discount of up to 50%. Whether you’re looking to sell an unused gift card you received, or seeking to save on gifts for your loved ones, users can buy, sell, and trade instantly thanks to bitcoin’s universality, rapid transferability, and wide range of currency rates provided by traders on Paxful.

The Gift Card Hub on Paxful has made last minute holiday shopping even easier. Users can search for a specific gift card or browse Paxful’s full inventory, click on an offer with the self checkout offer tag, and buy it instantly. Often buyers can purchase gift cards at a discount, saving them money on gifts. For example, users might discover a vendor who is selling a gift card worth $100 in exchange for $70 worth of BTC. Through this specific transaction, buyers receive an instant savings of $30!

Alternatively, users can also sell unwanted gift cards for bitcoin with the click of a button. After an offer is created in Paxful, users select Automated Trade as the preferred trading experience, and input the details of the gift card. With this automated process, bitcoin can be earned with minimal effort, making for a seamless user experience.

According to John Balrup, Director of Product at Paxful, “Gift cards unite us all. They are a means to creating greater economic access for individuals, especially in emerging markets. Gift cards open a world of economic possibilities for everyone, especially recipients who have yet to tap into digital currencies. Thanks to our new Gift Card Hub, buying and selling gift cards for bitcoin this holiday season is easier than ever.”

To get started buying or selling gift cards, users can set up an account on Paxful.

Paxful gift card trading volume year to date (YTD) is currently pegged at $817M, while its lifetime trading volume equals $4.8B.

