Paxful, a global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, has announced that it has broken ground on the fourth in its 100-school initiative aimed at building quality education centres in emerging countries.

The fourth school, located in Nigeria, will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art solar-powered water well system, and, in response to safety requirements associated with COVID-19, Paxful will also provide personal protective equipment for all teachers and students, including facemasks and hand sanitizers.

According to Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, “The #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative now supports over 400 students.”

He said, through the 100-school plan, Paxful expects to bring education to nearly 15,000 young people throughout Africa, while providing jobs for almost 300 teachers: “The fourth school, which will be located in the Ankara Nandu community, Sanga Local Government, Kaduna State, Nigeria, will serve an estimated 120 children between the ages of three and six years old. The school will also double as an adult learning space in the evenings, assisting in providing hundreds of people with a supplemental education.”

The city is home to 4,000 people and presently has only one school, which serves as both primary and secondary schools.

All schools, including the newest in Nigeria, come with water filtration systems, not just to supply the locals but also to give them an opportunity to manage the facility for sustainability. They are also solar-powered to make the schools more maintainable by the locals. Youssef said that “Paxful covers all fees associated with running the schools, including teacher and support staff salaries, power and water supply, in addition to school supplies and uniforms for the students.”