The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has advised its members to pay adequate attention to their health in the course of performing their chosen carriers.

Its National President, Obi Casmir,

gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Casmir spoke against the backdrop of those who were engrossed to their jobs to the detriment of their health.

“Some of us are so busy with activities that we barely have time to rest and take care of our health, even, to check our blood pressure before leaving the house.

“This is not good enough; it is fundamental to really take good care of our health by going for medical checkups regularly, keep to medical appointment and observe our doctor’s advice.

“Particularly, when there is a directive that one should rest as a result of increase in blood pressure; it is for your good, health benefits and to avoid the unexpected deaths.

“The PMAN is one big family, and we want to be increasing as we don’t want to loss anyone to brief illness, mismanagement of health or untimely death,” he said.

The PMAN president added that there was need for active communication link among members, especially the upcoming musicians to enable us to offer necessary assistance as the case maybe.

“As a body, we must be there for one another by way of making necessary information available, and that is the spirit we are projecting to enable us to carry upcoming ones along,” Casmir added.

According to him, the body (PMAN) can only reach out to registered members who would need form support.

He said that only those who identified with the body and full members of PMAN would benefit. (NAN)