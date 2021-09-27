From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A US-based medical practitioner, Dr Dennis Aikoriogie, has called on the Federal Government to give priority to the health sector to provide quality health services to Nigerians.

Aikoriogie, who made the call during a free medical outreach organised by the Dennis Aikorogie Foundation in Benin City on Monday, said healthcare should be accessible and affordable to the people and that medical doctors and other health workers should be treated based on international best practices.‎

The free medical outreach rendered health counselling, de-worming, free medical consultation, eye and dental check-ups, general body check-ups among others to the people.

‘The government should give paramount attention to doctors because I am aware the doctors are on strike. Many of the doctors are leaving the country in droves seeking greener pastures, which is leading to brain drain I am urging the government to look into issues of healthcare critically so that they provide healthcare that is of international standard that is accessible and affordable to everyone, where everybody will feel belonged in the society and reach international best practices,’ Dr Aikoriogie‎ added.

He explained that the medical outreach was organised for those in need and as a way of giving back to society.

‘What motivated me is that growing up, I see a lot of people in various health challenges and that spurred me to try to reach back to the society and the less privileged and to see how I can contribute my quota to the downtrodden and the downcast,’ he stated.

On the cost implication of the outreach, Dr Aikoriogie said: ‘What we are doing here will be running into millions but it is not the amount that is most important but the psychological and emotional contribution towards this. It is self-funded for now as my personal contribution but I have some friends like OSR who supported me.’

