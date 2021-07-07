By Henry Uche

The Nigerian-American Chambers of Commerce (NACC) has urge the Federal Government and the 36 governors to pay greater attention to Micro -Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a way of reviving the economy from the shock of the global pandemic.

Its new president, Dame Adebola Williams, who made this known at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) said it’s ideal for the government to redirect its energy towards ameliorating the plight of citizens by reviewing its laws, policies and programmes to enable MSMEs thrive as it is obtained in other climes.

Williams, who is the second female president of NACC, also promised its members of better programmes, advocacies and collaborations to position them strategically to explore bilateral business opportunities between the two countries.

“Leaders of thought in the world are brainstorming conscientiously on how to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in their respective countries. By order of importance, the priority of this administration should be to swiftly resuscitate the economy first and not otherwise.

“So government should give MSMEs and the private sector due attention as the power house of any economy. To our members, we shall circumspect the terrain and come up with programs, advocacies and collaboration with government to make our members and their products stand out in the international market…”

