Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has ordered the state ministry of finance to issue December payment of all civil servants in the state and local government level today (Friday)

The Governor in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, ordered the state Ministry of Finance to ensure that all workers are paid their wages and entitlements not later than today, Friday, December 20.

According to him: “Even if it means putting in extra hours of work”. He added that the payment should not be hindered by the non- remittance of monthly Federation Accounts allocation to the states.

While reiterating the administration’s continued commitment to the welfare of civil servants through prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements, Misili disclosed that the early payment of the December salaries was part of the governor’s resolve to ensure that workers in the state prepare for, and enjoy the yuletide.