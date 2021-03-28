From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has pleaded with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to discriminate against the female national teams in the payment of bonuses and other emoluments.

Governor Bello, who was a Special Guest of Honour during a novelty match to commemorate the International Women’s Month Football Match at the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja on Saturday, insisted that the disparity in the payment of female and male national teams will no longer be acceptable.

Speaking after receiving the award, Governor Bello, said: “This novelty match to mark the international Women’s Day 2021 is very special and it is tagged gender inequality in football. We are not saying equality but equity.”

“It is a situation where our players are winning trophy and medal and making us proud both in Nigeria, Africa and across the world but the commensurate pay is not given to them is unacceptable.”